To the editor — Judge Gary Hintze has spent his career serving Yakima County as both a highly successful prosecutor and as a judge. I witnessed Judge Hintze’s commitment to justice and compassion for crime victims while working with him at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for nearly 20 years.
As a prosecutor in the Gang Unit, Gary tried and removed some of the most violent gang members from our community. As the supervisor of Sexual Assault Unit, Gary was a compassionate advocate for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Judge Hintze’s 20-plus years of trial experience and his judicial experience make him a highly qualified District Court judge. That is why Judge Hintze has earned the overwhelming support of police chiefs throughout Yakima County, including Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell.
Further, Judge Hintze’s commitment to justice has earned him the support of Washington State Appellate Court judges, Yakima County Superior Court judges, Yakima County District Court judges and municipal court judges throughout Yakima County.
Please join me and vote to retain Judge Hintze.
TROY CLEMENTS
Yakima