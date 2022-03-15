To the editor -- Latinx make up 18.3% of the U.S. population, and 16% reported having a mental illness. That's over 10 million people (according to Mental Health America), which is more than the population of Washington state.

The negative stigma attached to mental health relates to the Latinx community being more collectivistic and impacting the whole family. One family member can be dealing with mental illnesses, but the issue can affect the family structure. Talking about mental health can also be viewed as taboo.

Stigma is not the only barrier many individuals deal with. Many still deal with poor access to care due to immigration status, uninsured, and language and cultural barriers in health care, leading to misunderstanding when explaining symptoms. The Latinx community in the U.S. deals with many struggles, such as systemic racism, oppression and mixed immigration status, which has exposed our community to mental health issues.

Closing the gap in Latinx mental health is very important, but it cannot be fixed overnight. It is a topic that needs to be rethought and looked at systemically. An excellent place to find quality access to a therapist who has worked or is a part of the Latinx community is Therapy for LatinX.

ASTRID FIALLOS

Kent