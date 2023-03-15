To the editor — It’s hard to imagine someone close to you struggling deeply and constantly with you unaware of what they’re going through. You want to be there and console that person, but this is oftentimes not the case for many people, specifically Latinos/Hispanics.
Mental health within the Latino community is not talked about enough because of the stigma that it brings and the misconceptions that many people have about it. Many people refuse to even acknowledge the existence of mental health issues because they will jump to the conclusion that it can be easily fixed.
It’s not of interest to continue the stigmatization surrounding mental health in this community. In order to be treated, there needs to be better health insurance that can help alleviate the financial aspect for so many people. With this, we also need to provide proper health care services, such as translators, which should be the bare minimum, but clearly isn’t in so many clinics across the country.
This has been a constant battle for so many years, but it doesn’t mean that we should give up. We should still strive to accomplish these goals and help reduce the untreated mental health conditions in so many Latinos.
BRYANALEXA RIVERA MACIAS
Yakima