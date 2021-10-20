To the editor -- This is in reference to the Oct. 14 article titled: “Yakima County Commission candidates Linde, Torres continue attacks on COVID mandates.”
The title seems to imply that both Linde and Torres are against COVID prevention -- even after reading the article all the way through, it still gave the impression Linde was against vaccinations and masks.
This simply is NOT true! He doesn’t like the government forcing people by declaring mandates; most people would agree that mandates are not the usual part of American governing. However, Linde encourages nearly everyone to get vaccinated and he also models the importance of mask wearing when appropriate. He is not a hypocrite; he walks his talk!
Both candidates identify as Republican, but are not identical; Linde is conservative and not part of the far-right faction. Truthfully, it’s unfortunate that commissioners have to declare a political party. They are serving all Americans. As an Independent, I can vote for the BEST candidate and not a party line. I am voting for LaDon Linde because he is honest, ethical and has integrity. And he listens. He encourages dialogue to build understanding, being fluent in both English and Spanish. He wants to represent everyone.
I’m voting for Linde to retain his county commissioner seat because he is the best candidate.
LYNETTE B. RODRIGUEZ
Sunnyside