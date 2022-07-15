To the editor — The original responsibility of the Yakima County commissioners was to build roads. Today though, the list has grown tremendously.

I serve on some 18 committees, representing ALL citizens of the county. It the duty of commissioners to promote what is best for everyone, not their own agendas.

Kyle Curtis, with his business background, the knowledge and experience of Yakima County and the state, will serve us ALL very well.

His involvement locally and beyond gives him the basis of the inner working of our communities and neighborhoods. And it will give him an edge in the years to follow as commissioners process the federal funds that will be targeted to improve our county in the future.

I am proud to endorse Kyle, as I know he will continue to build upon the work of representing you, the residents of District 2, and the entire county.

RON ANDERSON

Yakima County Commission