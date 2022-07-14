To the editor — I first met Kyle Curtis when he was in high school, and even at that age he impressed me.

Since then Kyle has graduated from the U of W and has several years of work experience as a financial analyst. He is a hard worker and knowledgeable in finances and budgets as he is currently the vice president and CFO of his family's businesses.

Kyle has integrated himself back into the community since his return several years ago. He is the chair of the Heritage College Business Advisory committee; on the executive board of the Yakima County Development Association; vice chair of the Yakima County Planning Commission; and a member of Yakima Downtown Rotary.

He possesses common sense and is able to work well with others. Kyle Curtis is by far the best choice for Yakima County Commissioner Position 2 and please join me in voting for his election.

CURTIS KING

Yakima