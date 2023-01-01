To the editor — Thank you, Anne Anna, for the letter regarding dumped/abandoned pets in Yakima County.
Unfortunately, those who are leaving pets behind are most likely not reading the newspaper. Anyone paying attention realizes dumping/abandoning pets is a problem here.
There are many reasons people resort to dumping/abandoning a pet and all are inexcusable. It's my hope that someday everyone in our community will be aware of what proper pet care is and what options are available when they are no longer able to keep a pet. I do believe there are readers of this newspaper who have purchased pets from breeders (also readers of the YH-R) who did not pay the required taxes on that purchase/sale.
It is illegal to dump/abandon an animal and it is illegal to sell a pet without reporting/paying taxes to the Washington State Department of Revenue. These collected taxes could go toward helping educate those not reached by your newspaper what proper pet care requires.
If you are purchasing a pet from a breeder, ask to see their required licensing. If you are a breeder and following the rules, advertise that you are to set yourself apart from backyard breeders making a buck on their pet's uterus.
Read the rules here: http://bit.ly/3YZW9pi
CINDY O'HALLORAN
Yakima