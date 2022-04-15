To the editor -- Fact? Opinion? Right? Left? Or just propaganda? Ever wonder where on the spectrum your news sources rank?

Lately the discussion has been on what kind of Pablum we are fed by various media. Certainly not all "news reporting" is equal.

So, is what you prefer to consume presenting selective facts laced with opinion to present a flavor? Of course. When our choices are limited by corporate decision makers what would you expect? Nonetheless we are what we consume.

An interesting resource is to search on several websites that discuss news media bias. There are even critiques discussing factors creating the charts and graphs. These provide a healthy basis for you to evaluate what you absorb.

So ... choose your news well before swallowing. Lest you bite the poison fruit.

RAY LATHAM

Yakima