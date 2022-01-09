To the editor -- State Rep. Brad Klippert, a candidate for Congress, received about $1,500 from the state Legislature to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s conference last August.
Klippert said the trip was worthwhile since he attended a séance with Hugo Chavez to learn how to rig elections.
Klippert wants the state to pay for a trip to Mar-A-Lago so he can learn how to start an insurrection.
Klippert believes Washington’s 2020 election was stolen, claims refuted by Washington state's Republican Secretary of State.
Klippert wants an audit of the 2020 presidential election costing $6 million.
Klippert also wants to reduce state expenditures and reduce taxes for rich people.
He opposes voting by mail, and he wants to return to in-person voting so Trump supporters can scream at elderly ladies running polling sites.
Klippert opposes the “morning after" pill, but it is OK if teenage girls get an abortion later on.
Klippert works as a school resource officer, but since he refuses to get vaccinated or wear a mask, he cannot greet students each morning. Kids will be surprised to learn there is a strange man watching them on multiple TV sets in a little room.
“COVID is a hoax!” said 832,000 dead Americans.
ROB CHANDLER
Sunnyside