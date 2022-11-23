To the editor — My husband and I went to Fred Meyer this past Saturday (Nov. 19) to do our shopping for Thanksgiving dinner. You get a free turkey if you spend $150, and if you spend $50, the turkey is 59 cents per pound.
We went in expecting to pay the 59 cents per pound since we wouldn't be spending that much. The nice lady checking out in front of us told us she'd like to get our turkey for us since she'd spent over that amount and didn't want a turkey.
What a wonderful surprise! Her gesture made not only my day, but my month! I don't know who you are, so thank you again for your gift. It is appreciated and will be paid forward.
KAREN HARVEY
Selah