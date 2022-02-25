To the editor -- This letter is in response to Pam Schmidt’s letter posted on Feb. 23 about parents complaining about their children having to wear masks.
She assumes because she drives by the high school as students exit the school grounds still wearing their masks that they must not mind wearing them. My assumption is as soon as they realize they are still wearing those heinous face coverings they are ripped off. I have done the same thing after being forced to wear one in a store and upon leaving and returning to my car I wonder why I’m having such a hard time breathing and I notice I am still wearing that horrendous thing.
I have grandkids of all ages and I can assure her, they all hate, despise and LOATHE those godawful things.
I’d be willing to wager a week’s vacation at the winner’s choice that if you were to take a poll of all the students and asked how many of them hated wearing them it would be nearly 100%. In fact, I believe I could go a step further and ask the general public what they think of wearing them. My wager would still be on.
JULIE MONTGOMERY
Yakima