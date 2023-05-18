To the editor — There is an old saw that proclaims a measure of intelligence is demonstrated when someone knows what to do when they don’t know what to do.
For example, one cannot ignore the fact we have a serious homeless problem here in Yakima. The recent comments from Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, that we remove their camps from the banks of the Yakima River is no solution at all. It is simply moving the problem somewhere else.
But finding sustainable solutions to complex problems to make things better is hard work. Homelessness will never be eradicated. But we can do better than just shoving them down the road.
THOMAS REED
Selah