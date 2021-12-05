To the editor -- Yes, there are more guns in Kenosha and beyond. And it's becoming blatantly clear that the people with these guns all have a burning desire to take judicial action on their own, as if someone had deputized them.
These people have one common denominator: the undeniable fact that former President Trump has given them a voice, and they are acting up with unbridled impunity. On top of that, the GOP seems to reward these people with unbridled glory. This will automatically cause others to act out in the future.
I look at the Kenosha shooting as a great example. Here a young-looking boy walks by the police with an AR-15 and they do nothing. And then he is found innocent of killings that he precipitated with his actions and holier-than-thou feeling.
All the people were doing was protesting the shooting of a Black pedestrian by a white cop. And then he had the gutless ability to claim that he was threatened, not taking any concern at all for what he caused.
I cannot wait for Rep. Newhouse to say where he stands, on the correct side or the GOP wrong side. We voted him in, and we can vote him out.
FRANK E. SHIRLEY
Yakima