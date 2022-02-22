To the editor -- With great admiration and belief in the columns of your newspaper, I seek to bring to your kind notice the importance of addressing global poverty through the means of congressional legislation.
Globally, girls aged 10-19 are three times more likely than boys of the same age to be kept out of school. In addition, 743 million girls have seen disruption in their education, and currently, 132 million girls are not enrolled in school. These harrowing statistics can seem unfathomable in light of the education provided in the United States.
The Keeping Girls in School Act seeks to ensure equality in education and empower girls around the globe by increasing their opportunity. By providing young girls a secure education, poverty can be reduced and U.S. national security can be increased.
The Borgen Project, an organization that seeks to eradicate global poverty, provides easy access to contact our congressional leaders. I am reaching out to Yakima’s congressional representative, Dan Newhouse, urging him to support the Keeping Girls in School Act. I hope you will, too.
VICTORIA COLE
Yakima