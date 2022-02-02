210604-yh-news-grad-5.jpg
Faith Finch, right, embraces Kaitlyn Collins Wednesday, June 2, 2021, during their high school graduation ceremony at West Valley High School in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- I am a recent graduate of West Valley High School and I want to encourage citizens to vote yes on the replacement levy for WVSD!

The experiences I have taken with me from the stellar education at West Valley has not only made me an advocate for supporting education, but has since made me grateful for everything I received.

This levy will continue to support academics, support systems and extracurricular activities, such as band, sports, the arts and drama. As a musician, I am so grateful for my experiences from West Valley, and I hope future students will receive the same support.

FAITH FINCH

Yakima