To the editor — Picture in your mind a familiar adult — your mother, grandfather, uncle, friend, any adult you know and care about — cheerfully picking up fruit and bread at the store. Then picture in your mind an elementary school-aged child — your son, niece, neighbor, any child you know and care about — laughing with friends and listening to the teacher.

Then see bullets rip into those bodies. Your friend slumps over her grocery cart, blood dripping over the groceries that will not be brought home. Your child dives under a school desk and covers his eyes just before his body is torn beyond recognition.

Politicians, including Rep. Dan Newhouse at a telephone town hall this week, say "it is complicated," to balance Second Amendment rights with the calls for safety. It is NOT complicated to agree that assault rifles and multiple rounds of ammunition should not be freely purchased and owned.

Let every candidate on the ballot know that your vote depends upon their support for banning assault rifles and multiple rounds. If they hesitate or disagree, ask them to picture someone they know alive ... then bloody and dead.

SUSAN KAPHAMMER

Yakima