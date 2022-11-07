To the editor — To echo Ed Prilusic's letter of Sept. 14 ("Same song, different verse"), I agree on the importance of keeping the Lower Valley Transfer Facility open.
Affordable access to garbage/landfill services is not a luxury. It should be part of the bare minimum of what any county should be doing with the taxes being collected from landowners.
While I also pay for a regular weekly garbage services, keeping properties clean means having to deal with larger than single can-sized messes sometimes. I have used the transfer station for almost 20 years. It's close enough I don't have to risk hauling loads on the freeway. It's flexible enough to take sorted recycling, even appliances.
Especially contrasted to the severely decreased sheriff's presence in the Valley, the transfer station has been at least one "win" that property owners can chalk up to the county's credit.
Don't drop the ball on this one. Yes, it will require some maintenance, but those repairs are much more affordable if in the future they are done along the way rather than ignored for years.
Keep the Lower Valley Transfer Facility open, keep the Valley clean.
SILAS CURFMAN
Sunnyside