To the editor — The weekly history column, "It Happened Here ... Looking Back at People and Events in the Yakima Valley," didn't exactly live up to its title on Dec. 11 when it focused on the Walla Walla Valley, a Walla Walla chief and a throng of armed civilians from Oregon.
Hopefully, the YH-R's column will stay closer to the Yakima Valley in the future because there is still plenty of history locally that Yakima readers are eager to know about. Walla Walla followers have the Union-Bulletin newspaper to cover issues geographically specific to them.
Other regions have columns of their own. Locally, we appreciate knowing about Yakima history!
JO N. MILES
Yakima