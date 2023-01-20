To the editor — I urge my Selah neighbors to pass the Selah School District Learning Levy on Feb. 14.
I believe this is vital to the Selah community. By providing our teachers with enhancement tools and resources through levy funds, we are providing a significant advantage in preparing our children for higher education and career readiness. In addition, studies show strong schools have a positive impact on the vitality and economic health of our community.
The levy is about our children and our community’s future. Strong schools make for strong communities. Join me in voting YES for Selah!
ANN WASHUT
Selah