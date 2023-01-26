Keep it simple, folks — use smaller words
To the editor — I recently read a letter to the editor that was filled with an abundance of pompous, pretentious, and grandiloquent words.
It was really quite impressive! I must say, I mean, who needs to use simple words when you can use words that no one else understands? It’s like a secret language that only the writer and people who hold a Ph.D. in English composition can comprehend.
I’m sure the writer was trying to make a point and sound intelligent, but I’m not quite sure of what it was or if anyone else got it either.
It’s a shame that some regular, YH-R letter to the editor contributors feel they need to use “big words” to make themselves appear smarter. It looks as if they are trying to show off their vocabulary, but it’s really a waste of time and energy.
Perhaps these individuals received a new thesaurus as a gift and feel the need to utilize magniloquent or bombastic language to demonstrate their linguistic capabilities.
I believe it’s time for people to start using simple words again and stop trying to impress others with their sesquipedalian vocabulary. It is time to start communicating in a manner that everyone can understand.
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima