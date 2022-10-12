To the editor — I am personally endorsing Judge Gary Hintze to be retained as our Yakima County District Court Judge.
I worked with Judge G. Hintze when he was a deputy prosecutor for the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office. He is knowledgeable and understands the constitutionality of people's rights.
In the past, he has argued tough criminal cases and has had a high degree of success holding criminals responsible. This is the type of person/judge who you want on the bench. Someone who can look at the evidence; the facts of the case, and listen to the statements without any bias or subjective feelings.
Please vote to elect Judge G. Hintze to the District Court bench.
ILIFONSO GARCIA
Yakima