To the editor -- Regarding Joel Heinzen’s Dec. 11 letter dealing with local government inaction to address the litter problem on Scenic Drive, I share his frustration. While hiking at the Rocky Top trails, or driving along Summitview Road near the DTG landfill, there is an abundance of litter.
A couple weeks ago there was a huge piece of sheetrock on the road and a big piece of packaging wrapped around a guardrail, both near the DTG landfill. I assume these fell off one of the numerous trucks, mostly from the west side of the state, bringing their refuse to Yakima County. I have seen plastic and dust blowing off the landfill onto the shrub-steppe habitat of the trails, and onto neighbors’ properties.
I’ve submitted numerous complaints to the Department of Ecology and Yakima County Code Enforcement websites. To my knowledge, DTG has never been issued a fine. Why not? The source of the litter is clear. I encourage members of the public who are tired of the litter, odors, blowing dust, and noise around the DTG landfill/Rocky Top trails to file a complaint with Department of Ecology or Yakima County Code Enforcement.
NANCY LUST
Yakima