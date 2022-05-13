To the editor — If you really believe in our country and want to understand what happened Jan. 6, 2021, why it happened and who was involved, public hearings presented by the bipartisan selection committee will be aired on many television channels beginning June 9.

Evidence gathered over many months is apt to be so compelling it can’t be ignored. It is the hope that everyone will be open–minded and watch the hearings. It will be hard to dismiss irrefutable facts and testimony.

We are at a precipice in our country. Our democracy is in a tenuous position like many democracies throughout the world. I believe that the majority of Americans want our country to survive and thrive under rule of law. Corruption, unethical behavior, avarice and hunger for power are not acceptable in our government.

Current beliefs held by some individuals may be altered if those individuals have the curiosity to watch a mainline television channel that will air these hearings. And these same individuals might even ask why some channels are not interested in airing the hearings when the hearings are vital news for all Americans, and worthy of being seen and heard.

BETTY VAN RYDER

Yakima