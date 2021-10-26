To the editor -- I want to go on record as endorsing Karly Almon for the West Valley School board. Without a doubt, she is the most qualified person to run for our school board I have seen in years.
She’s a mother of two, a business owner and exemplary member of our community. Karly has shown to be a strong conservative voice on behalf of children’s safety, as well as addressing other concerns at our school board meetings. In all she does, Karly exemplifies honesty, transparency, fairness, common sense and thoughtfulness.
I believe that Karly will use those qualities to bring unity and balance back to our West Valley community, and bring back safety to our children’s academics and extracurricular activities, making our district great again. We need Karly Almon. Karly needs you. Please vote for her this week.
REBECCA FLYNN
Yakima