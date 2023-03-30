To the editor — I am responding to the Fitzpatrick and Valderhaug letters regarding Kaiser Pemanete's decision mandating the use of their pharmacies or mail order delivery for maintenance prescriptions.
USPS has become ever more unreliable for on-time delivery and the nearest KP pharmacy is in Cle Elum, if it is still in operation.
Per the state insurance commissioner's office, Kaiser Permanete is doing nothing illegal. Unethical is a question we must answer individually.
Had KP announced their RX intentions during the last enrollment period, I would not have renewed coverage with them. As it is, I'm stuck with them until the next enrollment period this November. My wife and I will certainly seek a different carrier this fall.
Until then, we have decided to pay our RX costs so that we may use our local pharmacy.
DARRELL ROBERTSON
Selah