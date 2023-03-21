To the editor — Mike Fitzpatrick’s March 17 letter regarding Kaiser Permenante's new policy on mail-order prescriptions is right on. Kaiser implemented this right after open enrollment closed, knowing they would suffer membership loss if they made the change public knowledge beforehand.
Shame on Kaiser!
I’m fortunate that my prescription is affordable and when I go to my local pharmacy for a refill I will tell them to not bill my insurance- I will pay myself.
And come next year at open enrollment I will be leaving Kaiser. I’m sure Kaiser is counting on those members who oppose the forced change to not go to the trouble of changing insurance after a year has passed.
Kaiser has crossed a line — this is only good for Kaiser. This is not good for members or our local pharmacies. The only message Kaiser will hear is loss of membership.
ROBERTA HARRIS
Yakima