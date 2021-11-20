Letter: Just stop and think for a minute Deborah Poulin Nov 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The rain holds off on a cloudy morning during a hike along the east rim of Waterworks Canyon near Naches on Nov. 17, 2020. Joanna Markell / Yakima Herald-Republic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the editor -- Let’s be careful of what we think and believe … what if we’re wrong?DEBORAH POULINSelah News +3 Thevanished Skull, skeletal remains matched, moving Parker Doe one step closer to being identified Sports Central Washington selected for Division II playoffs +25 Photos and Videos PHOTOS: Central Washington defeats Simon Fraser 70-0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save