Try to imagine a scenario like this for just a second ...
To the editor — Some military guys had that training, i.e., chemical-biological-radiological warfare training. That was in the 1960s.
Fast forward 60 years:
Imagine some guys sifting through bat poop in a lab in order to locate a virus that is rare and not lethal to bats and is never seen in humans. Eureka! They found it! They dance around their Petri dishes and test tubes shrieking, “It’s alive, it’s alive!”
They say to one another, “Let’s see if we can increase Gain of Function in this thing to make it virulent and transmittable!” Another Eureka!
Then, deliberately or not, it gets away from them.
Can you imagine a more ghoulish, Frankensteinian process?
Now it’s not just tinkering with biology. It’s a weapon. And frankly, boys and girls, a very successful one. Then they deny that they did it.
Just me, thinking about my old military training.
ED DAY
Yakima