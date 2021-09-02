Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson
Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Summitview Elementary School building Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at 6305 W. Chestnut Ave. in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- AND to Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson: BRAVO! BRAVO! BRAVO!!

CAROL PERRY

Yakima