To the editor — If you want things to get done in Union Gap, I know the perfect person for the job: Julie Schilling, candidate for Union Gap City Council, Position 6.
Julie has already racked up an impressive list of accomplishments as a sitting member of the council with her contributions in making the Union Gap Library and Community Center a reality. Julie was the leading force in getting this project off the ground by writing the grant that brought in some much-needed funds. Now the project has broken ground and is about to make Union Gap an even more desirable place to live.
Added to that are Julie’s accomplishments within the Yakima County Republican Central Committee. As a board member, Julie was responsible for bringing in some very prominent speakers, such as Jason Chaffetz and Trey Gowdy for the annual Lincoln Day dinners. These events were well attended and financially successful.
Along with the aforementioned achievements are many, many more that are too numerous to detail. I strongly believe that Julie Schilling would be the perfect candidate to continue the forward progress that Union Gap has already seen.
A vote for Julie Schilling is a vote for a highly motivated person who will work tirelessly for the citizens of Union Gap.
RITA HANSES
Yakima