To the editor — My name is Mark Crouchet I am the chairman of the Friends of Union Gap Library and Community Center 501 (c) (3). I would like to say a few words in support of Julie Schilling, who is running for re-election on the Union Gap City Council.
I have worked with Mrs. Schilling on a few community functions such as the Sunfair Parade Board, the Union Gap Library and Community Center and a political party. Mrs. Schilling is a very hard worker and always involved in all of the endeavors that I have been a party to.
Mrs. Schilling expects those around her to be equally involved. Mrs. Schilling expects everyone to be working together and if she has a question, she expects an answer or discussion. Mrs. Schilling is a true community leader, always thinking of her community and how to create community involvement.
This has been my observation of Mrs. Schilling in the nearly 10 years that I have come to know her. If I lived in the city of Union Gap, I would definitely want her on the City Council because she is a visionary and a realist.
Thank you for taking the time to read this letter.
MARK CROUCHET
Yakima