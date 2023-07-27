To the editor — Why do I think and believe Julie Schilling is a good council person?
She continues to speak on behalf of the people in the community, she asks the hard questions no one else is willing to ask.
I don't feel she has a hidden agenda, like her opponent in owning property and changing it to commercial zone in a family-oriented neighborhood.
This is stuff we need to avoid and keep out of our residential neighborhoods. Our limited family neighborhoods in Union Gap need to be kept safe and quiet.
This is not something that her opponent who may be seeking a seat to make work in his favor. He is only making it an easy decision as to why Union Gappers should vote for her.
I serve on a board with Julie, so I have been working with her for the past two or three years!
I first met Julie when my son and I were at our community meetings for the library.
Also, my husband and I are community volunteers helping our neighbors paint out graffiti. And Julie supports helping your neighbors!
And I believe in taking care of the community as we do. I see that we can continue to benefit from voting for Julie Schilling for Union Gap City Council, Position.6.
IMELDA VARGAS
Union Gap