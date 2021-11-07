To the editor -- Kudos to Julie Montgomery for her letter on Oct. 30 for voicing many of my thoughts regarding COVID vaccinations.
My medical choices are just that: mine. My medical choices are private and should remain between me and my doctor. If I am vaccinated, I can still get and pass COVID. If I am not vaccinated, I can still get and pass COVID. In fact, if I am vaccinated and get COVID the symptoms will be less and therefore I may be more likely to be out in public infecting more people.
Personally, it doesn't bother me if someone is or is not vaccinated. Everyone has the right to make that choice for themselves. What does bother me is Big Brother wanting to control everyone's choice and the division it is making in our society and the harm it is doing to our liberties.
JILL WALLACE
Yakima