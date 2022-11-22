To the editor — Hello, my name is Anthony Peterson and I’ve been a member of the Yakima Valley community for over 10 years. Over this period, I have served in several leadership roles supporting social service and education agencies.
I have seen the impact that Hon. Sonia Rodriguez True has had in the community in her professional and personal life. Her life mission is to help create a more equitable and just society so all people can live dignified lives. She is committed to creating an equal and fair justice system for all.
Her recent appointment is a tremendous move in the right direction of building a culture of excellence, justice and equity.
ANTHONY PETERSON
Moxee