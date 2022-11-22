Judge Sonia Rodriguez True investiture ceremony
Judge Sonia Rodriguez True speaks at her investiture ceremony at Yakima County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — Hello, my name is Anthony Peterson and I’ve been a member of the Yakima Valley community for over 10 years. Over this period, I have served in several leadership roles supporting social service and education agencies.

I have seen the impact that Hon. Sonia Rodriguez True has had in the community in her professional and personal life. Her life mission is to help create a more equitable and just society so all people can live dignified lives. She is committed to creating an equal and fair justice system for all.

Her recent appointment is a tremendous move in the right direction of building a culture of excellence, justice and equity.

ANTHONY PETERSON

Moxee