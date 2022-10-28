To the editor — Yakima County would benefit greatly by retaining Judge Gary Hintze.
As a deputy prosecutor for 20 years prior to being appointed a District Court judge, Judge Hintze gave it his all for public safety and those who have been victimized in our county. I have watched his career mature from his very first homicide trial as a deputy prosecutor to an experienced trial attorney who was "all in" in every case he prosecuted.
Judge Hintze did his job as a prosecutor with integrity, fairness and honor, professional at all times as he worked within the law and justice system to represent victims and hold defendants accountable.
Due to his experience in the courtroom and reputation, he was an excellent choice for District Court judge. Judge Hintze can be trusted to be impartial and fair as a judge and will work hard to serve everyone with respect who enters his courtroom.
I know him as a person of high principle and trust that he will be a jurist of distinction on the bench for years to come. Join me in voting to retain Gary Hintze as a District Court judge.
ROBERT UDELL
Yakima County sheriff
Yakima