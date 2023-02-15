To the editor — A year after my brother, Jeff, died by overdose, Judge Elofson invited me to observe drug court. Therapeutic adult drug courts oversee substance use disorder treatment for criminal offenders accepted into the program.
Amid my grief, I was grappling with understanding the complex systems outside of the human toll the opioid crisis had revealed. I wasn’t sure what to expect. In my year visiting drug court, Judge Elofson greeted each participant by name, with compassion, grace and often humor. He had an easy rapport with those struggling with substance use disorder and his belief in recovery was palpable. On the rare occasion when I witnessed Judge Elofson terminate a participant’s continuation, he did so with regret and respect.
At the conclusion of his last day on the bench, as participants lined up for a handshake or a hug and invitations to drug court graduation, it confirmed my belief that accountability doesn’t always mean jail. Therapeutic courts are vital to reducing recidivism and restoring one’s humanity. They need community support.
I thank Judge Elofson for his service and am grateful for the program continuing under the excellent guidance of Judge Tutsch. Please visit https://www.yakimacounty.us/2605/Therapeutic-Courts for more information.
MEGAN TWEEDY
Yakima