To the editor -- During my teaching career I was in a third-grade classroom presenting a writing lesson and asked the students to name things needed in order to write. The eager children gave me expected answers: ”pencil,” “paper,” “ideas.” A boy raised his hand and quietly said, “courage.” The teacher and I exchanged a look and she later told me he seldom volunteered to talk in class. Maybe he has become a journalist somewhere exhibiting courage as he investigates a controversial topic.
Journalists, by showing courage in their writing, earn my praise and gratitude every day for the work they do to report local, national and global news. I appreciated receiving the supplement to the Yakima Herald-Republic in December entitled Freedom of Speech or of the Press. The tenacity and integrity journalists show in investigating and reporting to the public what they have found is commendable. Given the dire circumstances under which we are now living, they are more vital than ever before. I urge fellow Americans to encourage and support reporters and journalists as they do such crucial work.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima