To the editor -- A Dec. 19 letter to the editor by Mike Gunderson questions why The Seattle Times or YH-R “deserves government funding.”
The answer is that funding professional journalism is in our public interest. If newspapers such as the YH-R, The Seattle Times and The Washington Post (among others) cease to exist, social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter would likely become the predominant source of “news.”
Social media is largely opinion, not news. Therein lies the difference between paid professional journalism and no-cost, mostly uncontrolled social media.
The U.S Postal Service serves a public need, as does professional journalism. Both are worthy of some degree of government funding.
GARY WIRT
Yakima