Gaymer and Allies
Gaymer and Allies cast members perform "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman at the start of their musical drag show at Game and Grog Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Careful — Jesus might show up not looking the way you’d expect

To the editor — Making connections to an Easter sermon with the headlined article in the May 4 edition of the Herald-Republic, “No issues at Yakima Drag Performance, though business takes precautions,” I offer this from the Rev. Alan Storey’s Easter sermon this past month, titled “Jesus always appears in drag.”

Alan Storey is a Methodist minister in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has spoken at our church in Yakima. A friend of mine who listens to Pastor Storey’s sermons each week called us to listen.

Alan Storey’s sermon was on the two disciples walking the road to Emmaus. “It’s a sermon about walking,” our friend said. Pastor Storey also said, “Invisibility isn’t it. Recognition is. Jesus comes unannounced. Beware of Jesus who looks like Jesus.”

JIM BODEEN

Yakima