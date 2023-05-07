Careful — Jesus might show up not looking the way you’d expect
To the editor — Making connections to an Easter sermon with the headlined article in the May 4 edition of the Herald-Republic, “No issues at Yakima Drag Performance, though business takes precautions,” I offer this from the Rev. Alan Storey’s Easter sermon this past month, titled “Jesus always appears in drag.”
Alan Storey is a Methodist minister in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has spoken at our church in Yakima. A friend of mine who listens to Pastor Storey’s sermons each week called us to listen.
Alan Storey’s sermon was on the two disciples walking the road to Emmaus. “It’s a sermon about walking,” our friend said. Pastor Storey also said, “Invisibility isn’t it. Recognition is. Jesus comes unannounced. Beware of Jesus who looks like Jesus.”
JIM BODEEN
Yakima