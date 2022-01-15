To the editor -- Two of your repeat writers to the Letter to the Editor section, Anne Anna and Sue Januscheitis, should be honored for their great efforts.
My thought is that they should be inducted into the Yakima Herald-Republic Hall of Fame. Their work always demonstrates clear thinking and inexhaustible passion.
Rather than limit their comments to once a month, they should be welcomed to write at least weekly. Yakima should have the benefit of those opinions as often as possible.
RICHARD BOYD
Yakima