To the editor -- What a pleasure to read Maria Jacobson’s Sunday article telling of the special relationship that she and her brother, John, have.

Through Maria’s words we can see the warmth that she feels and the recognition of what she has gained from being John’s sister.

For several years John was a student in my classroom, and his impish joy of life was a delight, a reflection of the love that he has been shown by his family.

PAULA GLAZER VORNBROCK

Yakima