To the editor — Pollution causes a lot of damage to the world, and we cause it because there is at least 8 million tons of plastic in the ocean. We are damaging the oceans, the animals.

More plastic is going to go into the ocean. One day we won’t see the ocean life, coral and icebergs anymore from all the plastic that is in there if we don’t do something about it now.

One thing we can do is help clean the ocean by warning people not to litter, and when you scuba dive you can clean while looking.

It is going to take a very long time, but at the end the world is going to be a better place. Some people are doing that already, but not much. We also have to stop littering and using plastic straws, cups and plastic bags .

Many people would like to clean the ocean, but then they decide not to because it will take time and money. It is easier to make it someone else’s problem than to remember your bags at the grocery store or clean the metal straw.

OSVALDO ARRIAGA

Yakima