To the editor — I was recently introduced to an Austrian artist by the name of Friedensreich Hundertwasser (1928-2000) who, according to some, was considered the Greta Thunberg of his time (not so long ago!) He was described as a dreamer, once said "I have tried to dream for many people."
The thoughts of people like Hundertwasser have never been popular in their time, but sooner or later we need to embrace these saner, more joyful ways of living on this earth.
I think it's time we began listening. He described the way we are living, the "inhibited energies of life," as ultimately turning into what we are now seeing:
"... in aggression and depression and sickness, unhappiness, divorce, suicide, terrorism, vandalism, mental illness."
ANNE MOHAGEN
Moxee