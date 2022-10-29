To the editor — I am thankful Steve Saunders is running for Yakima County commissioner, District 3.
Steve could have simply opted to enjoy his military retirement, but he agrees to again serve us. Steve is a retired Army Green Beret/Ranger Command sergeant major, former law enforcement officer, and emergency services manager at the YTC.
Steve lives by his Special Forces motto: "De Oppresso Liber," that is, liberate the oppressed. Freedom, duty, service. That is Steve Saunders, also our local VFW commander and local rancher. He is the kind of public servant Yakima County needs.
Steve has already proven he is tough to fight crime and defend our republic. As our county and nation sees crime escalate due to weak "leaders" in office, we need someone like Steve. Steve will work to protect water/property rights, fight crime and be fiscally responsible. I know Steve favors bringing back free wills and estate planning for our retired and disable veterans at the YTC (like I did in the past per Army regulation).
All we need is the voters and leadership to make it happen. These are not times for weakness in office. Steve Saunders has earned our trust.
MICHAEL BRUMBACK
Yakima