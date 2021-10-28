To the editor -- The Oct. 10 Opinion supporting carbon pricing was a breath of fresh air to those of us who have been fighting for a price on carbon.
Yakima Citizens Climate Lobby is a major proponent of a federal carbon fee and dividend. Its volunteers faithfully operate a booth at the Union Gap farmers market every Sunday to explain, one-on-one, the details of how the act works.
It is more than just “putting a price on carbon emissions.” The dividend is key to reining in runaway climate change without disrupting the economy. Fees will be assessed on coal, oil and natural gas extraction close to the source -- near a mine, well, or port of entry generating considerable monthly fees.
Out of this pool of fees, a dividend check for every American household will be cut monthly. If you drive a car, this dividend can cover the likely increased gas prices. If you take public transportation or drive an electric car, you will be able to save or spend the whole dividend check. This will “hit the brakes on carbon emissions” but not the economy. Please urge your legislators to support a fee and dividend.
For more details go to https://citizensclimatelobby.org.
COLEEN ANDERSON
Yakima