To the editor -- A great column appeared in the March 31st edition of the Yakima Herald about "civility" -- a word not coincidentally derived from the same root as "civilization."

Anger or disgust concerning any number of issues is natural. But we must retain civility in our debate of them.

I must say it's been difficult to maintain civility and a measured voice when our former president routinely and continually ignores civility; will not show common respect for other's views; and publicly calls opponents derogatory and juvenile playground names. We should be outraged by this guy who somehow became the most powerful individual on Earth.

Trump's coarseness, never a secret, has somehow morphed into a virtue. With little trust or respect for one another, civil discussion and debate become impossible.

Authoritarians do not tolerate civil discourse when the party "line" is challenged. When the leader of such a movement is contemptuous of civility and truth and the rule of law, then openly commits extortion, sedition and incitement of insurrection, that leader and his enablers, (in order to illegitimately stay in power), have figuratively urinated on their oaths of office and defecated on the Constitution, acts that should never be forgiven or forgotten.

DAVID HAUN

Naches