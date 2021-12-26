To the editor -- I really enjoy seeing Mount Adams at the top of most pages in the Herald each day. It is my favorite side of that mountain that you have selected. It is a bit strange that you show Mount Adams from the southeast, such as it would appear from the direction of Longview instead of from Yakima, but I like it.
I climbed for the fun of it, even when I was leading the Chamber of Commerce climbs. If one is being paid for climbing, it is a job, so I have never been paid. But climbing for the fun and adventure of it just makes it that much more enjoyable.
I have been granted the skill and ability to take others out to see a different part of the great Northwest and the world so have done so. (That is also why I spent 53 years volunteering to help and rescue others! Some of those were real adventures!)
I have climbed Mount Adams some 35 times, during nine months of the year, on variations of four routes, 27 times on the sides you show, and three of those routes are visible each day.
Thank you!
LYNN BUCHANAN
Yakima