Biden Winter Weather

President Joe Biden participates in a briefing on winter storms across the United States in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

To the editor — I`ve been wondering why the media has had this constant attack against Trump for two years now. Then it suddenly came to me: They won`t report anything bad about Biden, so that means nothing to report

Everything he has done so far is not good. He won`t deal with the border crisis, but he wants to build a security wall around his beach house. How does that help the American people? It makes me wonder who is really running this country; It`s certainly not Joe.

It`s time to start RIDIN BIDEN and find out what he is really worth!

RALPH RILEY

Union Gap