To the editor — I`ve been wondering why the media has had this constant attack against Trump for two years now. Then it suddenly came to me: They won`t report anything bad about Biden, so that means nothing to report
Everything he has done so far is not good. He won`t deal with the border crisis, but he wants to build a security wall around his beach house. How does that help the American people? It makes me wonder who is really running this country; It`s certainly not Joe.
It`s time to start RIDIN BIDEN and find out what he is really worth!
RALPH RILEY
Union Gap