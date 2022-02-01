To the editor -- In response to Blair Burns' letter decrying a responsible approach to public health and safety as an affront to her “personal expression," our nation ( and the world ) is almost two years into a pandemic. We currently have a large surge in cases of COVID in our community overwhelming our hospitals and our hospital staffs.
We as a community have done a mediocre job of simple things such as masking and social distancing. There is absolutely no reason substantially more people aren’t fully vaccinated except for juvenile, misinformed pseudo-political reasons.
This has nothing to do with self-expression and creativity. It has to do with people trying to protect their staff and businesses against disease.
You are free to not get vaccinated, but then be responsible and wear your masks and socially distance. And avoid public situations where you put yourselves and others at increased risk.
BARRY BERNFELD, MD
Yakima