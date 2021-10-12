To the editor -- Thanks for the timely article about school meals in a recent edition. I work for the Yakima School District in food services.
While I am saddened that other districts are having challenges like Yakima is, I do know that we in food services (everywhere) are very creative and able to think "outside of the box" because we know how important our job is to those we serve.
I am very lucky to be able to work for the Yakima School District with amazing people every day who love to not just feed the children breakfast and lunch, but get to know the children -- to see their amazing abilities and potential every day!
What a blessing.
STACEY KLOEPFER
Yakima